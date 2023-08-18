Anti-Russian sanctions have failed, says US lawmaker

WASHINGTON. – US anti-Russian sanctions have failed, House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on her X page, calling on the US Administration to stop giving money to Ukraine.

“America sent US$113 billion plus sends US$1 billion every month to Ukraine’s government and Biden wants another US$20 billion yet Russia is getting richer and America is getting poorer by the trillions!!! US sanctions failed. No more money for Ukraine!” Greene tweeted.

Earlier, Switzerland’s UBS bank said in its report that, in 2022, the US wealth has dropped by US$5.9 trillion, while Russia experienced a US$600-billion growth.

The number of dollar millionaires in Russia increased from 351 000 to 408 000 last year, according to a report by the Swiss bank UBS.

Globally, “total net private wealth fell by US$11.3 trillion (-2.4%) to US$454.4 trillion at the end of 2022,” the report states.

“Much of this decline comes from the appreciation of the US dollar against many other currencies,” the bank says.

According to the report, “financial assets contributed most to wealth declines in 2022.”

The United States, which lost US$5,9 trillion in 2022, tops the list of wealth declines.

Losses of $1 trillion and more were recorded in Japan (-US$2.5 trillion), China (-US$1.5 trillion), Canada (- US$1.2 trillion) and Australia (-US$1 trillion).

However, at the end of the year, growth in wealth was noted in Russia (+US$600 billion), Mexico (+US$655 billion), India (+US$675 billion) and Brazil (+US$1.1 trillion).

UBS estimates that there were 59.4 million dollar millionaires in the world at the end of last year, down 3,5 million from a year earlier.

Significant declines were registered primarily in the US (-1.8 mln), Japan (-466,000), the UK (-439,000), Australia (-363 000), Canada (-299 000) and Germany (-253 000).

On the contrary, the number of millionaires has grown in Russia – from 351 000 to 408 000, Brazil – from 293 000 to 413 000, Iran – from 142 000 to 246 000, Mexico – from 323 000 to 393 000 and Norway – from 247 000 to 352 000.

In terms of wealth per adult Switzerland continues to top the list (US$685 230 per adult resident), according to UBS. The United States ranks second (US$551 350).

They are followed by Hong Kong (US$551 190), Australia (US$496 820) and Denmark ($409 950).

The report says that countries with a high level of wealth per adult (more than $100,000) are concentrated primarily in North America and Western Europe. China and Russia are included in the “intermediate” group of countries – with an average level of well-being in the range of US$25 000 up to US$100 000. – TASS