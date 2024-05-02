Iran offers Zim 1 000 scholarships

Mukudzei Chingwere in TEHRAN, Iran

IRAN has offered 1 000 educational scholarships for Zimbabweans with the first batch of students, likely to be lecturers from polytechnics and industrial colleges, undergoing six-month courses as trainers of trainers, set to start their studies before year end.

The beneficiaries and areas of study will be informed by the need to bridge the human resources gap identified by the Government initiated skills gap audit of 2018.

The offer comes after Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga recently led Zimbabwe’s participation at the second Iran-Africa International Economic Conference.

Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira said the programme would target staff from the polytechnics and industrial colleges.

“We believe in action. We believe in implementation and we have learnt a lot since coming here. Clearly there are a number of things that have happened. With the partnership we now have with Iran, they have offered us 1 000 scholarships for our education.

“We sat down and went through their training centre and we saw what they are providing and as we go home, we are going to mobilise so that we can send the first batch of our teachers who are in polytechnics and industrial colleges to come here and acquire skills for a period of six months then they will become trainers.

“This is a training of trainers and for each discipline, we will send a batch of 12 people to make a full class so that they can teach them in English and they will acquire the skills and after six months they go back and train others, said Prof Tagwira.

The programme was ready to roll out and the two parties had agreed on the implementation modalities and timelines.

“We have met with their ministry of science and technology and innovation and as we discussed with them, we already have a memorandum of understanding with them and they are saying let’s move. Our first step is establishing a steering committee that will be responsible for agreeing on the programmes that we want to work on.”

The Iranians had expressed a desire for Zimbabwe to benefit from expertise in the area of science and technology.

The Iranians wanted to know what technology was required to move the nation forward and then to work together to make sure that knowledge was available in Zimbabwe.

Iran boasts some of the most advanced technologies in the world and has a vibrant manufacturing sector that has kept its economy afloat despite operating under the weight of illegal economic sanctions for close to 45 years.

Prof Tagwira said Zimbabwe’s thrust was to value add its raw materials from sectors like mining and ensure higher export receipts and accelerated economic development.

That was why the Ministry had started a programme to give people the relevant skills needed in developing the nation.