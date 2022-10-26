Government to set more ICT laboratories in schools

ICT, Courier and Postal Services Ministry's permanent secretary, Dr Beaula Chirume (standing) addressing delegates during a strategic workshop at Mazvikadei Resort in Zvimba district

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

The Information, Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services ministry intends to connect 1 500 schools throughout the country next year.

The target is among other key areas that the ministry deliberated on today during its five-day strategic workshop meeting that ends this Friday.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Beaula Chirume implored Treasury to disburse the required funds on time for them to meet the targets.

ICT Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere who officiated the workshop today, said information and communication technology was key to attaining a corrupt-free nation.

Various stakeholders, including government-owned telecommunication companies, TelOne and NetOne are represented at the workshop.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa Chikoka, and Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Marian Chombo also attended the launch.