Ministry partners RBZ in currency awareness

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services has come up with a communication plan to aid the Reserve Bank in raising awareness of the new gold-backed ZiG currency introduced last month.

While the ZiG existed from the second week of last month in bank accounts and electronic transfers, notes and coins of the ZiG were released to the market on Tuesday, bringing relief to the transacting public who were facing difficulties in accessing small change.

In a statement yesterday Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said the Ministry was using communication channels, such as radio, television, newspapers, and social media, to educate the public about the advantages of using gold as a currency, such as its stability and value retention.

“To achieve this mandate, the ministry is using its spread of district information officers and provincial information officers to reach the citizens in rural and urban areas.

“In addition to the Ministry’s information ecosystem, it is also working with key stakeholders, such as financial institutions and businesses, to encourage the adoption of gold as a means of exchange.

“Additionally, the ministry will be coordinating events, such as workshops and conferences, to engage with the public and address any concerns or misconceptions about using gold as a currency.

“By effectively communicating the benefits and possibilities of using gold as a currency, the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services will help generate support and momentum for the gold currency publicity campaign in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mr Mangwana said the communication plan sought to ensure that the purpose, benefits, and features of the new currency were clearly understood by the target audience.

The communication plan was helping the team to undertake five key issues: creating awareness, providing information, addressing concerns, building trust and encouraging adoption.

“The communication plan will be instrumental in creating awareness among the citizens about the introduction of the ZiG. Through various communication channels such as media, social media, and public events, the plan will ensure that the citizens are informed about the new currency and its benefits.

“The communication plan is providing detailed information about the Zimbabwe Gold currency, including how it works, its value, and how citizens can exchange their existing currency for the new currency. This will help to dispel any confusion or misinformation surrounding the new currency.

“The communication plan is addressing any concerns or questions that citizens may have about the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold currency. By providing clear and accurate information, the plan will help to alleviate any doubts or fears that the citizens may have,” he said.

“Effective communication is crucial in building trust between the Government and the citizens. The communication plan ensures transparency and openness in the communication process, which helps to build trust and confidence in the new currency.

“The communication plan is aiming to encourage citizens to adopt the Zimbabwe Gold Currency and use it in their daily transactions. By highlighting the benefits of the new currency, such as stability and security, the plan will incentivise citizens to embrace the new currency.”