Gems to face record champions at World Cup

01 Dec, 2022 - 13:12 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been drawn to face 11-time champions Australia at the 2023 Netball World Cup to be held in Cape Town, South Africa.

The draw conducted in East London last night placed the Gems in Group A along with Australia, Tonga and Fiji. Apart from Australia, it looks a fair group for Zimbabwe, though.

Australia, who were runners-up to New Zealand at the last edition held in England, are currently the highest ranked team in the world while Tonga are eighth and Fiji 15th.

Prior to the draw, the top eight teams – as per their world rankings – had already been seeded into their groups, with Australia and Tonga in Group A, England and Malawi in Group B, South Africa and Jamaica in Group C, and New Zealand and Uganda in Group D.

Scotland were the third side to join Group B alongside world number three side England as the 9th-12th ranked teams were drawn, with Barbados the final team added.

Hosts South Africa will take on Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka in Group C, while Zimbabwe and Fiji joined Australia and Tonga in Group A.

In the fourth and final Group D, World Cup holders New Zealand will face off against Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago and Singapore as they look to retain their crown.

The 2023 Netball World Cup will take place in Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 to August 6, 2023, with 16 teams taking part.

2023 Netball World Cup Groups:
Group A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji
Group B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados
Group C: South Africa, Jamaica, Wales, Sri Lanka
Group D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore

