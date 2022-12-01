Marry Mubaiwa application dismissed

01 Dec, 2022 - 12:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Marry Mubaiwa application dismissed Marry Mubaiwa

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

HARARE regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka dismissed Marry Mubaiwa’s application for a stay of proceedings pending the High Court’s decision on her application for review of the court’s ruling dismissing her other application challenging the eligibility of the court to preside over her attempted murder case.

Mubaiwa is accused of attempting to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga when he was hospitalised in South Africa.

Mrs Chakanyuka ruled that Mubaiwa failed to advance sound legal arguments in her application and also failed to address the court on the prospects of success of her request at the High Court.

Mubaiwa, in her application for exceptional jurisdiction, had argued that the said offence occurred in South Africa and should be heard across Limpopo.

The court dismissed her application and ruled that it had jurisdiction to preside over the matter.

Marry is expected to be back in court on January 13 next year.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting