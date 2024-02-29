  • Today Thu, 29 Feb 2024

Former ZTA chief executive Karikoga Kaseke dies

Former ZTA chief executive Karikoga Kaseke dies Cde Karikoga Kaseke

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Former Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Chief Executive Officer Cde Karikoga Kaseke has died.

He was 62 years.

His wife, Mrs Irene Kaseke confirmed that Cde Kaseke died at a local hospital in Harare where he was admitted following deterioration in his health.

Cde Kaseke suffered a stroke in 2018 which forced him to retire from ZTA on health grounds.

His sister, Mrs Hazvinei Kaseke-Nyamupinga said she had lost a brother and protector who was known as a unifier in their family.

Mourners are gathered at number 38 Boscobel Drive West, Highlands in Harare.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Police, community take drug abuse fight ... National

    Police, community take drug abuse fight ...

    Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) this morning engaged the Magunge community at Maumbe Primary School, where coordinated efforts in the fight against drug and substance abuse were emphasised. The engagement was also meant to address rising sexual abuse and stock theft cases in the area and Mashonaland West province as […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey