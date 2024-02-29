Police, community take drug abuse fight head-on

Some senior police officials at the engagement meeting at Maumbe Primary School in Magunje today.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) this morning engaged the Magunge community at Maumbe Primary School, where coordinated efforts in the fight against drug and substance abuse were emphasised.

The engagement was also meant to address rising sexual abuse and stock theft cases in the area and Mashonaland West province as a whole.

Addressing the gathering guest speaker, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo said the fight against drug abuse was everyone’s responsibility.

“Our youths are the leaders of tomorrow, however, through drug and substance abuse, their participation in nation-building is compromised.

“We have to fight the scourge together as a province,” she said.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Officer Commanding Mashonaland West, Assistant Commissioner Tawonei Nyazema said the engagement was meant to hear concerns from the affected communities and come up with workable solutions.

Zanu PF Provincial youth chairman, Cde Tapiwa Masenda said the party which strongly condemns drugs would work hand-in-glove with the ZRP to fight the the cases.

He added that the youth league rallies behind President Mnangagwa’s words for youths to stop abusing drugs.

Magunje Legislator, Cde Super Monga Madiro said drug and substance abuse scourge had also become prevalent in rural areas with abusers contributing to an increase in the rape and stock theft cases.

It was also revealed during the meeting that 457 children, mainly girls, were raped in 2022 with 509 in 2023.

In 2022, 208 women were sexually abused while 206 were abused in 2023.

The event was attended by traditional chiefs, ZRP senior officials, Members of Parliament from Hurungwe district and government department heads.