Five car thieves arrested in Harare

Crime Reporter

Five car thieves were arrested in separate incidents in Harare on allegations of robbing and stealing two cars in Kuwadzana and Chitungwiza.

Of the five, three were arrested in Mufakose while the other two were nabbed in the CBD.

Those arrested in Mufakose were arrested while in the process of stripping the vehicle of its parts.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The ZRP reports that lnnocent Chigwaza aged 40, Johannes Matema aged 28 and Lincolin Tichaona Fero aged 29 were arrested in connection with a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred in Kuwadzana 3 on January 23, 2024, in which a Nissan Atlas motor vehicle was stolen.

“The stolen motor vehicle was tracked and recovered at the suspect’s place of residence,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have also confirmed the arrest of Austin Makalanga (37) and Tapiwa Chikara (29) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on January 23, 2024, at 9 pm.

The suspects hired a taxi operator from Chikwanha Shopping Centre to Koala Park.

“Upon reaching Chinhamo Service Station along Seke Road, the suspects attacked the victim and stole a Hauwei cellphone and US$10 cash before pulling the victim out of the vehicle, a Toyota Sienta and drove off.

“The motor vehicle was tracked to Harare CBD where the suspects were subsequently arrested leading to the recovery of the vehicle and Hauwei cellphone,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects’ accomplice only identified as Kudzi who is being sought in connection with this case.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.