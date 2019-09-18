First Lady’s Chirumanzu legacy lives on…Inheritance programme bears fruit

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa (right) joins beneficiaries of her empowerment initiatives in song and dance before officiating at an inheritance and property awareness programme in Chirumanzu yesterday. — Picture: John Manzongo

Stories by Tendai Rupapa in CHIRUMANZU

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s nationwide inheritance and property programme has begun bearing fruit with people now approaching the Master of High Court from a position of knowledge.

Prior to the programme’s launch, people were not aware of their rights, resulting inordinate delays in the handling of matters.

The First Lady’s programme, which involves experts from various fields, imparts knowledge to widows, widowers and orphans, among others.

Previously, most people were losing houses, cash and other assets to greedy relatives upon the death of their spouses due to the absence of resource persons to make communities aware of their rights. Apart from benefiting widows, widowers and orphans, the inheritance programme also teaches communities in general, on how to handle inheritance matters.

The programme is now in its second phase and being conducted at district level following the successful first phase, which was conducted at provincial level countrywide.

Addressing thousands of people in Chirumanzu yesterday, Amai Mnangagwa said it was her wish to see every citizen getting knowledge on inheritance law and property rights.

Amai Mnangagwa brought a team of experts from the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Master of the High Court and the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

“These experts will educate you on what the law says when it comes to inheritance. When I started this programme, my wish was to see people being equipped with knowledge on inheritance. Inheritance doesn’t mean taking over the deceased’s wife,” she said.

“We are now educating people at district level because we noticed it was important for those in remote areas to also benefit from this educational programme.

“We want everyone especially widows, widowers and opharns to know their rights.”

Master of the High Court Mr Eldard Mutasa said the programme initiated by the First Lady was now bearing fruit with people now flocking to his office in a bid to recover their lost properties.

“This outreach programme is educating people and it has achieved positive results in terms of knowledge. Before this programme, people used to have a negative mindset about the estate registration and distribution process. They would be uncooperative and sometimes hostile.

“Through this programme, I must admit that we have witnessed a huge shift in the mindset of people as they are now demonstrating some degree of knowledge.” He narrated that people were approaching his offices claiming properties that they lost years back and were being assisted.

Mr Mutasa said it was important to reach out to remote areas as people in those areas also had inheritance concerns but lacked knowledge.

“We want to thank Amai (Mnangagwa) for this eye-opening programme,” he said.

Mr Mutasa also noted that because of the patriarchal mentality, societies tended to discriminate against girls.

Mr Charles Manhiri from the Ministry of Justice educated the gathering on the Administration of Estates Act, which is the major law in terms of administration of deceased estates.

Ms Sheila Mhlanga represented the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

Minister of State Larry Mavima also attended the function and hailed the First Lady for her projects and programmes, which he said were transforming lives.