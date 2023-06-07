First Lady continues to feed schoolchildren

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa joins schoolchildren from Mashonaland East in song and dance during her school feeding scheme in Murehwa yesterday

Tendai Rupapa in MUREHWA

FIRST LADY Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday took her school supplementary feeding scheme to Mashonaland East Province where thousands of children drawn from over 40 primary schools enjoyed meals, which she personally prepared and served with the help of parents and guardians who attended in support of the noble initiative.

Amai Mnangagwa through her Angel of Hope Foundation, also gave out reusable sanitary pads and toiletries to 500 girls in grades four to seven in a bid to alleviate menstrual hygiene challenges among school going children.

The community roundly praised the feeding programme being rolled out countrywide by the First Lady, saying it will help reduce cases of children dropping out of school due to hunger, which affects their health and concentration.

Among the dishes prepared for the pupils from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to grade three, were multi-grain sadza and rice served with beef stew, chicken roast, beans and vegetables.

Addressing the gathering after the feeding programme, as a mother, Amai Mnangagwa humbly encouraged the nation to observe peace as the country prepares for the upcoming harmonised general elections scheduled for August 23.

She said it was everyone’s responsibility to shun violence and make sure peace and tranquillity prevail before and after elections.

Dr Mnangagwa further implored the youths to shun drugs saying there was need for parents to always inculcate good moral values in children.

On healthy eating, the mother of the nation who is also the country’s health ambassador, urged women to monitor their spouses’ and children’s eating habits to ensure they eat healthy food which is nutritious and medicinal.

“I want to thank parents and guardians, especially mothers who came today in full support of the feeding programme,” she said.

“As we came together as women, we reminded each other how important our children are and the need to restore traditional values in them. We want our children to revert to the country’s traditional norms and values, and shy away from alien cultures that have caused so many problems.

“Tisu vabereki tinofanira kudzidzisa vana kuti vave vana vane tsika dzakanaka.

“We should always be on the look-out monitoring our children so that they do not go astray. We do not want them to yield to peer pressure, but shun drugs and all forms of immorality and concentrate on their studies to secure a bright future.”

Amai Mnangagwa said she launched the ongoing school feeding programme in 2020, adding that it was beneficial for the physical, mental and psycho-social development of school-going children.

“This programme did not start today, I launched it many years ago with the aim of ensuring children are well-nourished and free to pursue their education without challenges,” she said.

“The food we prepared for them today, including multi-grain sadza, is important in maintaining a balanced diet thereby curbing malnutrition and improving concentration in class.

“I am happy that parents, especially mothers, came out in their numbers as we fed our children together thus bringing unity. As mothers we have a bigger role to play in our families nekuti zvinonzi musha mukadzi, tisu tinoona kuti baba nevana vadya zvine hutano here.

“The young ones are at a critical stage in their lives where their bodies are still growing and they need proper feeding that enables growth. Maintaining a balanced diet is important for all individuals, especially school going children.

“So vana mai, I urge you all to prepare nutritious, healthy food for your families.”

Dr Mnangagwa further encouraged communities to take advantage of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme to produce traditional grains which are highly nutritional.

“Vana mai let us take advantage of Pfumvudza and plant all types of traditional grains,” said the First Lady. “When I first distributed traditional grains to Chief’s wives and women in communities for them to plant, they did not know why I was doing that until I introduced the traditional cook-out competitions, that is when they realised why I donated these grains to them.

“They all participated in the cookout competitions where they showcased all traditional foods including traditional grains. Recently we held the inaugural regional traditional cookout competition at the historic Great Zimbabwe monuments in Masvingo.

“The competition drew participants from the SADC region and other parts of Africa who showcased their indigenous dishes. This also brought unity among African countries.

“We taught each other a lot from cultures to food. This is also important in that if a Zimbabwean woman is married, let’s say in Botswana, she will be aware of their culture and traditional food thus curbing divorce cases.”

Catching them young, the mother of the nation counselled pupils on the dangers of drug and substance abuse and gave a warning to women selling drug infested food items to children.

She said the long arm of law will soon catch up with them.

“My children, the issue of drug and substance abuse, what do you think should be done so as to put a stop to it?” she said.

A grade one pupil quickly raised his hand and said; “Mama varikuita zvemadrugs inini ndoda kuti vasungwe vese vaiswe cheni vayende kujeri,” he said to applause.

Another student blamed some parents for the mischief of children, saying they were spending more time on social media than monitoring their children.

A secondary school pupil who was in attendance also had her suggestions and solutions.

“Amai, some parents are always fighting at home thereby mentally abusing their children,” she said.

“Some children then find solace in drugs to run away from the abuse at home. We are grateful to your no to domestic violence stance. Also, Amai, we are forever grateful to your awareness campaigns against drugs through sports.

“Therefore, we humbly plead with you to introduce a similar programme aimed at schools only because there are school children who are also taking drugs. Your programme is very important and we also want it, especially in secondary schools.”

The First Lady reiterated the need for parents to have time for their children and to shun domestic violence.

“I did my own investigations and discovered that there are women who are selling ganja cakes and scones at school gates. This is very bad; we are killing our children. This should stop forthwith. I urge school authorities to be on the lookout for these people and report them to the police,” she said.

Some parents confirmed the First Lady’s findings and applauded her for the bold stance against drugs.

“Amai these drug peddlers are killing the future generations,” said one of the parents.

“When arrested, we want them to be given lengthy jail terms that also deter would-be offenders. As the community we are also to blame because we are not supplying the police with information yet it is happening right before our eyes. We should all be police officers in our communities as we work with them.”

The First Lady hammered on the need for communities to work with the police so that rotten apples are plucked out.

“Mhirizhonga mudzimba vabereki taramba, you heard children putting the blame on you for some of their mischief. Still on the issue of violence, we all know that 23 August is the election date. As a mother, I am humbly requesting that we have peaceful elections without violence,” she said.

“Elections are not new in this country. Violence, intimidation, hate speech, as the mother, I say no to that. Let us go and vote peacefully. This is our country and everyone has a right to vote freely. Elections do come and go and there is no need to kill or assault each other. If we kill each other, what do we do tomorrow? Elections must be done peacefully. Election is one day and tomorrow is another day. I say peace before and after elections.”

To ensure continuation of the feeding programme, Dr Mnangagwa handed over multi-grain mealie meal, flour, instant porridge and noodles to all schools.

Traditional chiefs also received food hampers and blankets.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Aplonia Munzverengi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in her office Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa, thanked the First Lady for returning to her province with the feeding programme.

“In 2020 Amai you launched the feeding scheme at Chemhanza which was a success,” she said. “We promise to support you in every programme that you launch. What made us happy about the programme is that children are getting a balanced diet that will improve their health and enable them to go to school well nourished. We are also happy that this programme is an ongoing programme that seeks to feed children.”

Representing the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mashonaland East Education Director Mrs Anatoria Ncube applauded Amai Mnangagwa for her initiatives.

“As the Ministry, we thank our mother for the work she is doing in the country and in our schools,” she said. “Home grown school feeding is important and we are grateful to the First Lady for spearheading this complementary feeding scheme.

“The programme is helping to curb school dropouts and a well fed child concentrate more in class. Their performance in sports and education will also improve greatly. Amai there are schools which are complementing your vision in this province, they are growing crops in their school gardens and use the produce to feed their school children and others from surrounding schools because they are saying the program is important.

“Also the sanitary pads you are providing, is helping girls to come to school every day even during their monthly menstrual periods.”