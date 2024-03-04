FIFA Football for Schools launch on the cards

Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association are set to launch the FIFA Football for Schools programme on Thursday at Prince Edward High School in Harare. Prior to the launch, a capacity building workshop will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday for former players, school teachers and community coaches.

The program targets mainly school going children from the development stage.

All provinces are going to be represented and all the participating schools are going to receive size 4 footballs.

“F4S is a mass participation program that aims to contribute to education, development, and empowerment of boys and girls across the globe reaching all 211 FIFA Member Associations,” said ZIFA in a statement.

“It is run by FIFA, in collaboration with UNESCO, with the aim of contributing to the education, development and empowerment of around 700 million children.

“F4S seeks to make football more accessible to both boys and girls around the world by incorporating football activities into the education system.

“The programme is designed to promote targeted life skills and competencies through football and contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”