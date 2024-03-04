National Youth Service resumes in Mash Central

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Youths from Mashonaland Central Province have immensely contributed to infrastructure development by uplifting the standard of living for communities through the Youths Build Zimbabwe programme.

This year, the province becomes the first to resuscitate the National Youths Service starting with 75 youths who are constructing a technical college in Shamva.

The country recently celebrated the National Youth Day and the province celebrates its youths for their commitment and energy in driving nation-building.

Running along President Mnangagwa’s mantra that a country is developed by its people, the Youths Build Zimbabwe programme has been well received the province.

The provincial head of the Ministry of Youth, Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Mr Byl Manyange said over 100 youths have turned up for the National Youths Service programme and they had to turn some away.

“We received an overwhelming response for the National Youth Service and we have combined it with the National Youth Build Zimbabwe programme. Our budget could only accommodate 75 youths but over 100 turned up,” he said.

“We have partnered with the Johanne Masowe eChishanu (Vadzidzi VaJesu) Apostolic Sect. We had to send some of the youth home because we did not want to burden the church.

“Our youths have checked in at the Centre Zimbabwe Africa High School at Johane Masowe shrine at Goora. They will undertake the orientation and start constructing a technical college at Shamva LDV section.”

Mr Manyange said the youths will be trained in bricklaying, electrical engineering, and carpentry.

He said if the labour provided by these youths could be quantified, the province would save a lot of money.

“We are working on a mechanism to follow up on our youths who competed in this programme and create a database. They can be employed after the programme and we encourage them to further their studies at Vocational Training Centres (VTCs),” he said.

“Most of them have started their projects. They are taught by lecturers from VTCs while working with master craftsmen daily.”

He said the programme has nothing to do with politics but is designed to develop patriotic youths who are willing to build their country.

He added that since the inception of the programme, the young people have contributed to infrastructure development across the province.

“Our youths have built schools, clinics, waiting mother’s shelters and helped in rehabilitating roads. Apart from imparting them with skills and knowledge, they will never destroy things they have built,” he said.

“I advise youths to visit our offices for assistance. We want to leave the country in responsible hands. The programme reduces idleness, drug and substance abuse.”

Meanwhile, 161 youths comprising 113 males and 48 females are participating in road maintenance and land preparation for a banana plantation in Gangura Village in Ward 7 and Sapa Bridge in Mbire district.

In Guruve, 15 male youths are constructing 10 squat hole toilets at Chikwirandaombera Primary School.

The youths assisted in digging and transportation of gravel, pit, and river sand for the construction of the toilets.

The province has identified 130 youths in all its eight districts to attend the National Youth Day Celebrations at Mushangashi Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo tomorrow.

The celebrations are running under the theme, “Positioning Youth Empowerment and Development towards Achieving Vision 2030”.