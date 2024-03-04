President Mnangagwa opens UNECA

Africa Moyo in Victoria Falls

President Mnangagwa has officially opened the 56th Session of the UNECA Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development that is underway here.

The conference, which started last Wednesday, ends tomorrow.

It is running under the theme, “Financing the Transition to Inclusive Green Economies in Africa: Imperatives, Opportunities, and Policy Options”.

President Mnangagwa said the theme of the conference “is most apt, given the complex climate-change-related challenges facing our world today”.

“It is my hope that your discussions at this conference will help sharpen our strategies and fast-track our efforts to attain the Africa We Want, as outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063,” he said.

The President added that the world is undergoing major turbulence and transformations, mainly on account of production activities.

“These are in turn negatively impacting ecological systems and social equity, resulting in imbalances between and within countries, while spurring climate change, biodiversity losses and non-inclusive growth.

“Specifically, the effects of climate change are increasingly constraining African countries from exploiting their rich natural resource endowments, in a sustainable manner, leading to diminishing returns along economic value chains.

“Heatwaves, floods, tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts are having devastating impacts on communities, economies and livelihoods.

“Large numbers of people, especially in Africa and the Global South in general are increasingly, at risk of being thrown into vulnerability,” he said.

President Mnangagwa later granted an interview to journalists, where he said he has been in touch with his regional counterparts, including Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema and discussed the impending El-Nino-induced drought.