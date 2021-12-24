Festive season galore

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

IT’S Christmas Eve and some artistes have decided not to rest and enjoy the festive hol­iday with their families opting to hold shows from today until Boxing Day.

The year 2021 was not a good year for local artistes due to the Covid-19 pandemic which restricted them from hosting live shows.

Months later, the restrictions were relaxed and artistes resumed shows with 100 people under the new Covid-19 regulations while others who were sceptical resorted to online performances, which they also said were not fruitful.

Here are some shows taking place this weekend:

Sulu at Mushandirapamwe Hotel

Each year Dendera music maestro Sulum­ani Chimbetu affectionately known as “Sulu” performs at Mushandirapamwe Hotel on Christmas Eve, celebrating the festive season.

The “Sean Timba” hit-maker said all was set for the festive gig.

“Today’s show will be about celebration and thanksgiving as we enter into Christmas. We look forward to spending great time with our beloved fans, both old and young. The show will be under Covid-19 regulations. Our Christmas holiday is packed, due to work commitments we won’t be celebrating with our families at home, but most definitely we shall catch up with them after the shows that are lined up,” he said.

Jah Prayzah

The musician took to social media to alert his fans to be cautious this festive holiday.

Jah Prayzah will tonight be performing at Scooter Joint in Zvishavane where he is sup­ported by Yulesi and Deep Roots.

Then on Christmas Day the “Watora Mari” singer will be back in Harare for a “Family Show” at Jongwe Corner, Hatfield.

“Let’s be responsible over the holidays. Don’t drink and drive, let’s link up to have fun while observing the Covid-19 protocol,” he said.

Kwekwe hosts EXQ, Nutty O

Tonight Kwekwe, Kalamazuu Fun Club hosts top line musicians who include Nutty o, EXQ, Young Junita, Dj Tamuka, Dj Kivosan­tana and Dj Eddie Bee among others. Com­menting about the event, one artist Nutty O said was excited about the event.

“I am ready my brother and it is going to be fire. I think this festive season; I am going to be very busy but will find time to be with my family. It is just have been booked already and that is how we are surviving considering the Covid-19 affected us,” he said.

Reach Out Foundation hosts Christ­mas party

According to a post on social media, a local organisation dubbed Reach Out Foundation, “This Christmas Eve, Reach Out Foundation are having a ladies night out cooking and pre­paring food to share on Christmas with the homeless children living on the streets. Join us this holiday by sharing care and love to the needy be it your relatives, friends or neigh­bours. Let us celebrate love,” read the post.