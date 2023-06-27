Eminent Zimbabwe author, scholar Prof Mbigi dies

Rejoice Makoni Herald Correspondent

Prominent Zimbabwean scholar, author and proponent of Ubuntu philosophies Professor Lovemore Mbigi has died.

He was 68.

Lee Ndenda, a relative, told the Herald that Prof Mbigi died at his home in Kuwadzana on Monday morning after battling complications resulting from a stroke he suffered in 2021.

“Prof Mbigi died on Monday morning after being unwell for some time. He suffered a stroke in 2021. He was diabetic and was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis,” he said.

“He was a father figure who was very supportive of everyone in the family and his death was a huge blow to the family. We are still in disbelief that he is gone. He has left a huge void that will never be easy to fill.”

Prof Mbigi was a consultant, entrepreneur, philosopher and academic and a major proponent for cultural and philosophical values embedded in ancient African wisdom.

He believed strongly in the concept of ubuntu or people care. For years he challenged African countries to harness their creative cultural spirit in order to usher in rapid development in a cutthroat competitive global economy.

“I am convinced that the African spirits and their virgin form of creativity, which is psychic visioning, can be applied to give birth to the African Business Renaissance in the areas of industrial espionage and market intelligence gathering, strategy as well as product and service innovation,” Prof Mbigi once remarked in a report in 2014.

He was a management strategist and wrote four books on African management. Prof Mbigi worked in South Africa and supported the operations of several businesses in different African countries.

Mourners are gathered at house number 2667, 62 Crescent, Kuwadzana 4.

He will be buried on Wednesday at Warren Hills cemetery in the capital.

Prof Mbigi is survived by six children and one grandchild.