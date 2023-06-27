Pretorius, Musariri inspire young athletes

Sports Reporter

JUDO Association of Zimbabwe president Smart Deke says the podium performances by Christi-Rose Pretorius and Majaji Musariri can serve as motivation to other aspiring athletes.

UK-based Pretorius won gold at the Birmingham Junior European Cup 2023 in the women’s +78kg category while Musariri got a bronze medal in the men’s -73kg at the Niamey African Open 2023, in Niger.

“This is also motivating other athletes back home here as they are seeing that our own Majaji, our own Christi are doing well.

“This will also motivate other local athletes because they are seeing what these other athletes are already doing on the international platform. So it helps.

“We have got the judo in school programme, so these athletes are there now to motivate others that they can do it as well.

“So we are grateful for the great performances,” said Deke.