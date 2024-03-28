Eagle Italian Shoes director guilty of threatening to kill business partner

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The director for Eagle Italian Shoes (Pvt) Limited Francesco Marconati will perform community service after he was found guilty of threatening to kill his fellow partner for failure to withdraw charges against him.

He will now perform 105 hours of community service at Inyati Police Station.

Marconati (65) was jointly charged with his son Alessandro Marconati (25).

The complainant, Li Song, is one of two directors and shareholders of Eagle Italian Shoes (Pvt) Limited and Eagle Italian Leather (Pvt) Ltd.

During the trial, Li Song told the court that Francesco illegally removed her from the company position and replaced her with his son Alessandro Marconati.

He also removed Agrilink as the company secretariat without conducting a shareholders’ or directors’ meeting. Marconati also used fraudulent CR6 forms to EcoBank and First Capital Bank to remove her signature on all accounts and replaced them with his son’s.

It was proven that on September 28, 2022, Li Song was standing outside the Harare Magistrates Court after attending a criminal court where Francesco and Alessandro were facing fraud and forgery allegations in which she was the complainant.

While she was at her vehicle, she was approached by the pair and Francesco threatened her by pointing his finger at her saying, “Be careful that you want to send me to prison. I will kill you if you do not withdraw the case and you are a piece of s**t

Alessandro, the court heard dragged Francesco backwards and he kept on shouting, “You are a piece of s**t”

The court heard that Li Song then told Alessandro that she has been looking after him better than her own son and he said to her:

“Yes, you send your own son to prison, you are a piece of s**t.”

The State proved that Alessandro then dragged Francesco from where the complainant was standing and they went to their car leaving the complainant at the car park. All the events were witnessed by Bernadette Mukuku who was in the company of the complainant.