Jailed Mutoko RDC duo’s appeal rejected

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

MUTOKO Rural District Council’s former Chief Executive, Peter Sigauke and town planner Enock Mukwekwe’s efforts to appeal against their two-year jail sentences for selling public land were recently quashed by the High Court.

The duo pocketed US$12 000 after selling residential stands they carved out of Chinzanga Beer Hall’s yard and part of a bus terminus.

The High Court had to determine whether the lower court misdirected itself by convicting and sentencing the duo.

After hearing arguments from both the defence and prosecution counsel, a three-judge panel of Justices Tendai Uchena, George Chiweshe and Felistus Chatukuta rejected the two’s appeal indicating that it lacked merit.

Sigauke and Mukwekwe have since taken the case to the Supreme Court on final appeal.