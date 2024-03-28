Nedbank partners ZOC in supporting Mpofu

Sports Reporter

MARATHON runner, Isaac Mpofu received a boost for his 2024 Paris Olympic Games preparations as Nedbank came on board with a US$10 000 sponsorship package.

Nedbank partnered with the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee to bankroll Mpofu’s preparations for the Games running from July 26 to August 11.

The signing ceremony was held today at the Nedbank offices in Harare.

Mpofu was the first Zimbabwean athlete to qualify for the Games in December 2022.

The African Games bronze medallist is already in camp training under the guidance of coach Benson Chauke.

“I know words cannot make a lot of impact but we will try our best to produce positive results. Thank you for the sponsorship,” said Mpofu.

Mpofu is going to represent Zimbabwe in the men’s marathon.