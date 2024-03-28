Zimbabwe unveils Osaka Japan Expo 2025 logo

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava (second from left) unveils Zimbabwe's official logo in Harare today for the Expo 2025 Osaka scheduled for next year in Japan. With him are Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana (right), Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Yamanaka Shinichi and the expo Commissioner General Allan Majuru (left). - Pictures by Believe Nyakudjara

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe has unveiled its logo for the Osaka Japan Expo 2025 at a ceremony held this morning.

The unveiling was led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava and other dignitaries that included Japan’s ambassador to Zimbabwe Yamanaka Shinichi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Tafadzwa Muguti and Zimtrade Chief Executive Officer and Commissioner General of Osaka Japan Expo 2025, Mr Allan Majuru.