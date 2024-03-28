Take active role in development, Govt tells private sector

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Government has implored the private sector in Mashonaland West province to increase its participation in the formulation of winning strategies towards attainment of Vision 2030 benchmarks.

Speaking at a Provincial Development Committee (PDC) meeting in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo said Vision 2030 envisions a private sector driven economy.

“However, I am informed that the private sector should increase their participation during such discussions as we move towards attainment of Vision 2030 through a private sector driven economy,” she said.

“The Second Republic ensures that no one and no place is left behind. I therefore, call upon each and every one of us to actively participate in these meetings.”

The PDC brought together provincial and district heads, House of Assembly representatives from the 22 constituencies, local authority leadership among others.

Mashonaland West province is fine-tuning its strategies for socio-economic transformation through continuous improvement to the ease of doing business.

The meeting looked at forthcoming investment projects in the province that will help boost the Gross Domestic Product and provincial competitiveness against other provinces.

Government officials and commmunity leaders gave feedback on the food situation and relief efforts currently underway.