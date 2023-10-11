Dr Choruma re-appointed Secretary of Commissions

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect, approved the re-appointment of Dr Tsitsi Rosemary Choruma as the Secretary of Commissions.

Dr Choruma was initially appointed to the post in October last year.

Her re-appointment was confirmed by the Dr Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet in a statement on Wednesday.

Dr Choruma holds a Master’s degree in Management from the Academy of Social Sciences in Sofia, Bulgaria; a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Zimbabwe; and a PhD in Educational Leadership from Seattle University, in the USA.

“Dr Choruma joined Government in 1991 as an Administrative Officer, Women’s Affairs, and transferred to the Ministry of Higher Education as a Senior Administrative Officer in 1992,” Dr Rushwaya said.

“She later became Head of the National Manpower Advisory Council in 1994 and moved to the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund as Management Trainer between 1997 and 1999. Dr Choruma was appointed Commissioner in the Public Service Commission in 2018, and has actively focused on matters relating to policy, programming and development in human capital development and management. She also has strong credentials in gender issues and gender policy formulation and programme management. She was appointed Secretary of Commissions on 17 October 2022, a post she holds to date.”

He added that Dr Choruma brings vast knowledge and extensive practical leadership experience in social and economic development issues, and in high level public administration and management, having worked for several years in leadership positions in various national and global institutions where she superintended transformative production, investment and trade related activities in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.