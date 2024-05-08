Zim delegation to Moza winds up visit

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

Zimbabwean and Mozambican legislators have proposed formalising their ties in a co-operation framework following a visit by Zimbabwean delegation led by National Assembly Speaker, Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

The visit was to strengthen existing cordial political and economic bilateral relations, explore possible areas of cooperation as well as share parliamentary best practices between the two countries, as part of the enhancing of bonds of solidarity forged during the shared struggles for liberation from colonial rule.

As a result of the visit, the two legislatures have proposed a parliamentary cooperation framework that will contribute to the continued growth and stability of both parliaments and the two countries within the context of SADC’s thrust for regional integrated economic development.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Mozambique Esperança Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias invited Adv Mudenda to visit Mozambique in February.

As they concluded the trip, the Zimbabwe delegation travelled to the Nwadjahane Village, Mandlakazi District, in the Gaza province.

This is the birthplace and memorial shrine dedicated to the late Dr Eduardo Chivambo Mondlane, the founding father of Frelimo, the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique. The village is named in honour of Dr Mondlane’s traditional name.