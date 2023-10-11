Mlauzi names starting 11 for do-or-die Cosafa semi-final decider

Tadious Manyepo in JOHANNESBURG, South Africa

MIGHTY Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi has made two changes to his starting line-up for the winner-takes-all Cosafa semi-final decider against Botswana at Dobsonville Stadium this afternoon.

The match kicks off at 3:30pm.

Zimbabwe have the advantage but the situation is delicate.

They need to avoid defeat to secure a last four slot on their return to this regional tournament.

And Mlauzi has once again tinkered with his Starting 11 bringing in Ennety Chemhere to partner Christabel Katona in attack.

Chemhere, who replaces Shyline Dambamuromo will play high up and captain Rudo Neshamba will drop deep to join a five-member midfield.

Mlauzi has also been forced to draft in Alice Moyo in place of the suspended Vimbai Mharadzi in midfield.

The veteran gaffer has retained the 3-5-2 formation which has helped him win the opening two group games without conceding a goal.

Only group winners from the three pools advance to the last four along with the best-placed runners-up across the sections.

Malawi and Zambia secured first place in their respective groups with Mozambique also advancing to the semi-finals after finishing as the best-placed runners-up with seven points to their name.

That means only winners from Group C will seal a place in the last four.

And that makes today’s match the all-important for coach Mlauzi and his girls.

If Botswana can find a way to beat the Mighty Warriors, they will take their tally to seven points and top of the pool meaning Zimbabwe would have been knocked out.

The Mighty Warriors are aware of that and will leave nothing to chance when they come up against the Mares.

Mighty Warriors Starting 11

Cynthia Shonga, Daisy Kaitano, Eunice Chibanda, Purity Mugayi, Alice Moyo, Rudo Neshamba (C), Edline Mutumbami, Nobukhosi Ncube, Privilege Mupeti, Ennety Chemhere, Christabel Katona