Schools rejecting ZiG warned

Herentals Group of Schools learners write notes during a lesson in Harare following the opening of schools yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

SCHOOLS opened smoothly for the second term yesterday with the Government saying it has launched investigations into those schools, now limited to a number of private schools, rejecting the payment of school fees in ZiG.

There were no glitches at most schools across the country with teachers and learners reporting for classes.

However, there were reports of limited attendance at some private schools where authorities were said to be rejecting ZiG payments.

Government schools, council owned and some privately owned schools accepting ZiG had learners resuming classes with teachers in full attendance.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo this week reiterated that fees should be paid in the parents’ or guardians’ currency of choice.

“It is illegal for school authorities to demand that parents must pay 50 percent of fees in US dollars.

“We are compiling a list of such schools that are not compliant with our regulations and we will take action against them,” said Minister Moyo.

At Warren Park 1 Primary School, Dzivaresekwa High School, Nhamburiko Primary School, Mufakose 2 High School, Westwood High School, Maranatha Primary School and Harare High School, learners and teachers were in attendance with lessons going on.

At some schools among them Budiriro 5 Council Primary School, Budiriro 2 Secondary School and Rusunuguko Primary School, teachers were holding meetings in preparation for lessons which will start today.

Deputy director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Patrick Zumbo said the Ministry was glad that schools opened smoothly without any glitches and said they have launched an investigation into schools that are reported to be rejecting payment of school fees in ZiG.

“We are happy that this term we had a very smooth opening of schools and we have not heard any challenges except for some complaints that some schools are not accepting ZiG,” he said.

“We are hearing that some schools are refusing ZiG payments and we are carrying out investigations so that we take the correct measures.

“ZiG is legal tender and there is no way a school can reject the currency. It is a tender that is accepted in all shops and on all payment platforms so schools cannot reject the ZiG.”

Mr Zumbo said despite some reported cases of schools rejecting the local currency, they had not received any other complaints from parents and learners pertaining to the opening of schools yesterday.

“All is well and we were pleased to have an opportunity to witness children going back to school yesterday. It has been so smooth with no challenges and we are happy that the schools opened on a good note.”

Government has since taken steps to ensure that parents can pay fees and levies in the currency of their choice, as the law demands, and that children can travel safely to their schools.

Speaking prior to the reopening of schools, for the second term, authorities said everything was in place for the start of classes and that modalities were already in place for the June examinations.