Dorcas Moyo launches 8th album

Ruth Butaumocho Managing Editor

Gospel music forms an important part of people’s aesthetic expression and is a blend of music, dance, poetry, drama all combined in one.

It is therefore not a gainsaying when people say gospel music, as a genre have been crucial in strengthening believer’s faith, while also promoting unity in Zimbabwe’s colourful history.

Its strength probably explains why many upcoming and established musicians have at one time in their musical career attempted to sing gospel-albeit with difficulties.

The few that have remained appear to have built a solid foundation, unwavering music fans and pure passion of spreading the gospel through music.

There is also now a new school of worshippers who are warming up to take up the mantle in the near future.

Award-winning gospel diva Dorcas Moyo, is among the discerning gospel artiste who is slowly gaining popularity with her music from the time she released her debut album Ndokusheevedzai Ishe in 2006.

From a mere novice, who was passionate about music from the time that she was only six, Dorcas is slowly becoming a consummate composer and singer, who now boasts of a likable discography that has endeared her to a growing, vibrant and enthusiastic gospel lovers.

Her recent release “Bvudzi Rangu Ramera,” which is her eighth album is a clear testimony of her high level of ingenuity, passion and determination to push her music in Zimbabwe and beyond.

“The album’s mood can be best described as redemptive and a declaration of faith for those going through trials and tribulations. “Bvudzi riya riya, ramera”, she sings on “Ndichararama, ndipupure Nyasha, chero mukagera nebanga, rangu ririnomera,” as she boldly declares God’s grace on her life.

The album kicks off with the song “Munopindura”, which she affirms God’s omnipresence and his ability to rescue believers even in the most difficult situations.

“Anonzvera Moyo”, which is the second track, speaks to how time and chance can happen to every man. Being rich is not being clever, but that only happens when time and chance present itself to man, no matter the adverse conditions that may prevail. The third track Nhare, is mainly based on Proverb 9:10, which says the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.

The fifth song “Bvudzi Ranga Ramera”, which is also the title of the album, is an inspirational piece that talks of the all familiar story of Samson’s temporary defeat after Delila cut off hair, where his strength lay. In the song Dorcas extols Christians to stand firmly on God’s prayers, saying the season of restoration would be on their lives, in the same way that Samson regained his strengthen after God intervened in his situation.

She also did a collaboration with Pastor N Matenda on the song, “Jehovha”, and the result was a good blend of voices that came out clear in this praise and worship song. In the song, the duo praises the Lord, citing several episodes when God revealed himself to the word through his works.

“Tiri kutandara”, “Mvura Yoturuka”, “Muchandivhumbamira”, “Rufu Muhari” and “Mukuru weHondo” are some of the songs contained on the album that was launched in Mutare last Saturday.

Dorca’s lyrics in most of her songs expresses her belief in a higher power even as she describes personal catastrophes, while encouraging other Christians to stand firm in faith.

While her previous albums, which were a clear infusion of traditional and contemporary gospel invoking struggle, salvation, and transformation, this time Dorcas largely focused on redemptive approach, calling on believers to focus on the positive trajectory that God will carve in their lives, once they put their trust in God-no matter how adverse their situation might be.

However despite her lyrical prowess, Dorcas appears to be struggling to shrug off her too acquainted instrumentation that now makes most of her songs sound familiar.

Dorcas and her producer, Olin Anderson of Kunashe Studios might need to introspect on the instrumentation to ensure there is a diverse but powerful melody to accompany such powerful lyrics and message.