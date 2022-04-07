Zimstat ready for census

Thupeyo Muleya

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has said it is now ready to conduct the 2022 population and housing census after conducting a number of outreach programmes countrywide.

Zimstat public relations officer, Mr Roland Chiringa said the outreach blitz included engagements with key stakeholders among them traditional leaders.

He said they were also having roadshows and that material had been printed in all 16 official languages and distributed to ensure huge participation by Zimbabweans.

Beitbridge paramount chief Tshithaudze (David Mbedzi) said it was critical for people to get counted to improve the way in which resources are distributed nationally based on population and the poverty context from area to area.

He said for the census to be a success Zimstat should engage many people from communities based on languages in the respective areas. This, he said, will minimise communication barriers.