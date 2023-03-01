Deputy Prosecutor General to file objection

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Micheal Reza is expected to file his objection to Tendai Biti’s newest application for referral of his assault matter to the Constitutional Court.

Mr Reza is on record accusing Tendai Biti of trying to delay trial through this application.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Magistrates Court.

Last week his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama notified the court of his intention to apply for another application for referral of the matter to the Apex Court.

During the previous sitting Mr Reza led evidence from Mrs Aleshina.

Responding to a question on how she felt during the attack, Mrs Aleshina told the court that she felt dizzy, shacky and nearly fainted.

She said: “I felt he will physically hit me.”

She also said when she went to Trauma Center to get treatment, her shoulders were very painful

Mr Reza asked Mrs Aleshina what went through her mind during the incident and she replied that she was traumatized and thought Biti was about attack her as he was very aggressive, shouting and pointing his right forefinger at her face.

When the trial kicked off last week, a visibly emotional Mrs Aleshina testified in court narrating how she was assaulted by Biti sometime in 2020.

Mrs Aleshina told the court that she froze when the opposition legislator charged towards her and felt he will physically attack her.

“As we were walking in the corridor, l suddenly heard big noise and shouting behind my back,”

Mrs Aleshina said, adding she immediately stopped in shock only to see Tendai Biti with a crowd of people charging towards her.

While evidence was led by Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza, Aleshina said she had never came across that type of unruly behaviour in all her life.

She told the court that Biti was aggressive and pointing his finger at her face while shouting “you stupid stupid stupid idiot and was shaking his body in an aggressive and angry way”.

“I did not understand what was going on and I asked him are you talking to me. “But he continued his aggressive behaviour shouting and pointing at my face. After that my colleague Michael Van Blerk then tried to protect me and stood in front of me, but someone said it’s not right, it’s

dangerous here and you need to go,” Aleshina told court.

Aleshina said after the incident, she felt confused and she wondered around the court for some minutes looking for exit point.

“On my out someone asked me why Biti was shouting at you and l couldn’t answer that. Someone else said Biti can’t treat women like that you need to report him to the police. I decided to go to the Russian Embassy to tell them what happened. They calmed me down and advised me to go to the police to report the matter.”