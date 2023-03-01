Triathlon Zimbabwe hold final selection event

Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON returns to Mount Pleasant Pool this Sunday with a full programme lined up for the day.

It will be the final selection event for Under-17 and Under-19 athletes to make up the team to compete in South Africa this month.

This is an opportunity for the athletes to earn points needed for selection.

With a full programme lined up for the day, races on offer include the standard race, sprint, supersprint, trifun, trifit, tritots, trikidz and trisport.

They have also lined up duathlon events – DuSprint, DuFun and DuFit and for Aquathlon events participants will compete in AquaFun, AquaFit and Aquabike Sprint.