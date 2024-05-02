Bindura Hospital loses pump and pipes to thieves

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

A procurement officer and an administrator at Bindura Hospital have appeared in court on allegations of stealing poly pipes and a two-horsepower submersible pump from the institution.

The pair allegedly took the property to Mhangura for use in their gold panning operations.

Takudzwa Bruce Chirimuuta, the health services administrator and Peter Prince Matika, the procurement officer, appeared before provincial magistrate, Mr Tinashe Ndokera, facing theft charges.

They were remanded on US$100 bail each and will be back in court on May 15.

The court heard that between August 2022 and September 2024, the accused allegedly connived to steal poly pipes and a submersible pump.