Delimitation Report tabled in Parliament

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

PARLIAMENT yesterday started debating the preliminary Delimitation Report after it was tabled by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi in terms of Constitutional requirements.

The report was produced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and submitted to President Mnangagwa on December 26, triggering the early recall of Parliament which had to start the debate within seven working days.

Minister Ziyambi tabled the report during extraordinary sittings of both Houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and Senate, after it was summoned by the President for that purpose early this week.

In his remarks while tabling the report in the National Assembly, Minister Ziyambi said the delimitation was done in terms of the Section 161 of the Constitution.

Immediately after the report was tabled, Zanu-PF Chief Whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi moved a motion, which was adopted, for the establishment of an all-party ad-hoc committee to analyse the report to determine whether it complies with constitutional provisions.

The ad-hoc committee will be chaired by Cde Togarepi and will table its findings in Parliament for debate on Friday next week.

Other members of the ad-hoc committee are Dexter Nduna, Kenneth Musanhi, Tsitsi Muzenda, Chido Madiwa, David Parirenyatwa, Musa Ncube, Cuthbert Mpame, Chief Siatabwa Siansali, Prince Sibanda, David Tekeshe, Douglas Mwonzora and Anele Ndebele.

The parties with members in Parliament are represented on the committee roughly in proportion to their Assembly seats. Zanu PF has eight members followed by the MDC-T which is represented by its leader Douglas Mwonzora, David Tekeshe and Anele Ndebele, with Prince Dubeko Sibanda as the sole representative of the CCC. Chief Siansali represents the 18 chiefs in the Senate, who are forbidden party affiliation.

Minister Ziyambi yesterday explained the processes after tabling the report.

“Today we sat as Parliament to receive the preliminary Delimitation Report in terms of Section 161 of the Constitution. You recall that on the 26th of December last year, His Excellency, the President received the preliminary report from ZEC and the Constitution states that once he has received that report, he must cause for it to be tabled in both the National Assembly and Senate within seven days and pursuant to that the President summoned Parliament so that they receive the report.

“Therefore, I came with the report and laid it on the table so that Parliament can consider it and come up with recommendations that they can transmit to His Excellency and say as Parliament we considered the report, these are our observations, these are areas which we feel ZEC should be advised so that they can consider them.

“The Constitution says the commission must consider them and thereafter the processes will proceed and ZEC will come up with a final report that they will then submit to His Excellency,” Minister Ziyambi said.

He said the establishment of the ad-hoc committee was done by Parliament to come up with a streamlined report that will assist MPs during debate given the voluminous nature of the preliminary delimitation report.

Cde Togarepi said the ad-hoc committee’s main task would be to see whether the preliminary report complies with the Constitution.

“Its upon Parliament to consider whether the report conforms with Section 161 of the Constitution and if we feel there are needed changes we will present whatever recommendations we have to the President. We are going to begin our work right away and we will present our report to Parliament on the 13th of January,” Cde Togarepi said.