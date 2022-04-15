Croc attack survivor stuck in Zambian hospital due to medical bill

Walter Nyamukondiwa

The survivor of a horrific crocodile attack in Lake Kariba, Alexander Chimedza who has been hospitalised for the past month needs at least US$150 to settle hospital bills.

Chimedza was discharged six days ago but cannot leave the hospital owing to an outstanding balance of US$150 in service costs.

In an interview, a distressed Chimedza said he could not leave Mutenderi Hospital in Zambia, despite being discharged as he has not raised the required amount to clear his hospital bill.

“My brothers are trying whatever they can do to ensure the money is raised but so far it has been to no avail. I am still admitted in hospital until I raise the required amount,” said Chimedza.

He said those willing to assist should get in touch with Mr Chimedza on +263717921812 and his brother Ngorezha on +263 78 618 5020.