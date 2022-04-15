Police warn public on Easter

35 passengers perished while 71 were injured during an accident in Chimanimani, last night.

Municipal Reporter

POLICE have warned the public against night driving and overloading at a time when 35 passengers perished while 71 were injured during an accident in Chimanimani.

In an interview National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said drivers should be cautious on the road.

“I can confirm a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at 5km peg along Jopa-Skyline Road, Chimanimani last night where a Charles Luwanga bus which had 106 ZCC church members went out of the road and fell into a gorge,” he said.

“As a result 35 people died while 71 others were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Chipinge Hospital for post mortem while the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment, with 13 being critically injured.”