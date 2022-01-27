Covid-19: UAE lifts restrictions on entry for passengers from 12 countries

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority announced yesterday that it would lift restriction on entry for passengers arriving from 12 countries, including Zimbabwe and update entry procedures for three others on January 29.

According to an official tweet, the UAE will resume all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The country will also update entry procedures for those arriving from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.

Those coming from the above mentioned countries to the UAE have to have a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours from the approved labs in their respective countries of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airports of departure. They must also take a PCR test upon arrival and adhere to all relevant precautionary and preventative measures.

Those exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms are advised not to travel.