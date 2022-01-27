Bindura battery thief sentenced to four years

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A daring 40-year-old thief who broke into 16 different premises including a police base in Saimona, Chiwaridzo Primary School and houses in Bindura stealing cash, car batteries and property was sentenced to four years in jail.

Shame Hanyande Kahondo (40) pleaded guilty to 16 counts of theft and unlawful entry in aggravated circumstances before Bindura provincial magistrate Mr Tinashe Ndokera.

He was sentenced to four years while a year was suspended on condition of good behavior.

Prosecutor Mr Carson Kundiona told the court that between March 2021 to January 17 this year Kahondo went to various houses and premises during the night.

At ZRP Chin’unu base in Saimona he broke the door open on march 30, 2021 and stole a black horse bicycle worth US$200.

He went to White Cliff farm office on Concession on December 23, last year broke the office door and stole a moisture testing machine, a computer and printer among other things worth US$2 670.

At Chiwaridzo Primary School, Kahondo he stole a car radio, satchel, battery on three different occasions.

Kahondo stole car batteries, car radios, speakers, driver’s licenses and bank cards.

On January 19 this year police received a tip off and they searched Kahondo and found him in possession of some of the stolen property.

He led the police to the recovery of some of the property from people he had sold to.

Complainant positively identified their property.