KFC offers reward following robbery

Crime Reporter

KFC Zimbabwe has offered a US$5 000 reward on anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the six armed robbers who raided their head office along Hillside Road Extension near Mukuvisi Woodlands in Harare on Monday soon after midnight and got away with US$50 000, R30 000 and $19 000 after manhandling a security guard at the premises.

The six who were wearing masks and armed with a pistol, blasted a safe which was in one of the offices where they took away the cash. No arrests have been made so far.

There is no restaurant or takeaway at the KFC head office but the robbery was very close to Mukuvisi Woodlands, which was raided by a gang of 10 on January 8 and who manhandled two security guards and stole US$17 300.

They neutralised the guard by manhandling him and stealing his Itel mobile phone.

In a statement, KFC officials confirmed that they were now offering the US$5 000 reward.

“The above reward will be paid to anyone giving information that will lead to the arrest of armed robbers involved in the robbery at KFC Head Office, Msasa.

“Anyone with information please contact CID Homicide, Harare as soon as possible on (024) 2758031 or 0772 802 794 or make a report to your nearest police station.”