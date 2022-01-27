Hawks nab two border guards over truck disappearance

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge

South Africa’s elite crime police, the Hawks have arrested two security guards at the Beitbridge Border Post for masterminding the disappearance of a truck from their customs yard.

The truck had been impounded by the South African Revenue Services (SARS) soon after crossing into the neighbouring country.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo province, Captain Matimba Maluleke said the two guards were arrested on Wednesday and were charged for corruption.

“The two suspects aged 31 and 35 were arrested on 26 January 2022 by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation members on allegations of corruption, theft of motor vehicle, contravention of Sec 88 of the Custom and Excise Act 91 of 1974 and defeating the ends of justice,” said Capt Maluleke.

“On 18 December 2021 a suspicious international truck driver, Kholisani Nkomo was allegedly stopped by SARS officials at the Beitbridge Port of Entry search point. It is reported that the truck was impounded for a mandatory search but the driver promised the officials a gratification for the release of the truck”.

He said while SARS officials were processing the detention of the truck they were approached by an official from, Fidelity security, who persuaded them to accept gratification but they refused.

The truck was eventually impounded and kept under the watch of another security official who later abandoned his post leading to the disappearance of the truck. After an investigation by the Hawks in collaboration with SARS Anti-Corruption members, warrants of arrest were authorised against the suspects.

“The duo is expected to appear at the Musina Magistrate’s court today.

The truck driver, Nkomo, was arrested on 27 December 2021 at Beitbridge Port of Entry on his way back from Gauteng Province. He was remanded in custody until released on R3000-00 bail by the Musina Magistrate’s court on Wednesday,” said Capt Maluleke.

Last week, two Nokel Security guards were jailed for 3 and half years for causing the disappearance of a truckload of alcohol worth nearly $5 million at the Zimbabwean border.