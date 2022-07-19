Councillor removes community borehole handle

19 Jul, 2022
0 Comments
The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 

HARARE Ward 20 councillor, Mercy Kasvosve,  appeared in court on allegations of removing the handle of a borehole located near Christ Embassy Church in Tafara, taking it to her house and only replacing it at night when she wants to fetch water.

Kasvosve was said to have been removing the handle since July 2020, depriving the community of accessing water at the borehole.

Kasvosve was later summoned to the Harare Magistrates Court and charged with criminal abuse of office as a public officer.

The 49-year-old was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before magistrate Minel Narotam, who remanded her to August 2 for trial.

Richard Uda of New Tafara raised the complaint, which saw Kasvosve being arrested.

Miss Tariro Jani appeared for the State.

