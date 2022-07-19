Biti seeks Reza’s recusal

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

The case in which Tendai Biti is accused of assaulting an investor continued today with him submitting that deputy Prosecutor General Mr Micheal Reza was not objective and therefore does not qualify to prosecute the matter.

Biti who is facing allegations of assaulting Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Magistrates Court said this while giving reasons why he wants this matter referred to the Constitutional Court.

He said Mr Reza violated his rights many times, treated him unfairly and was not supposed to handle the case.

“There is dishonesty and malice on the part of Mr Reza,” said Biti.

He also claimed that Mr Reza was out to have him arrested, after he issued a warrant of arrest against him, and failed to cancel it in time, for failure to attend a court hearing.

The assault case has failed to start for over a year now, a position that prosecutor Reza described as, “justice delayed, is justice denied”.

During the previous sittings, Mr Reza registered his displeasure to the court regarding the delays in spite of honouring many requests from Biti’s defence counsel.

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti deferred the matter to July 26 for continuation.