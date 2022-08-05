Clean-up dedicated to heroes

Mukudzei Chingwere in Bulawayo

The citizenry has an obligation to keep a clean and safe environment in honour of its heroes, Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Acting President Chiwenga’s call comes as the nation today held the monthly national clean-up campaign whose significance has been impacted by a nation commemorating its gallant sons and daughters.

VP Chiwenga’s call came as he led the nation in this month’s clean up in the absence of President Mnangangwa who is in Mozambique on official business.

President Mnangangwa introduced the monthly clean-up in a bid to inculcate cleanliness, itself an attribute of a successful country.

This month’s edition is being held under the theme, “Cleaning our environment for our heroes.”

“Lest we forget that these are the people who sacrificed so much for our hard won independence, hence it remains priceless to honour them by celebrating Heroes’ Day in a clean environment,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

“As such, as we remember our beloved heroes, with the Heroes’ Day coming next week. Let us complement their efforts and dedication to liberate our country by being good stewards and clean the surroundings throughout the country, where they are laid to rest.

“Let us all take part in creating a conducive clean environment for the future we want and leave a legacy for the future generation to enjoy,” said the Acting President.