Zim/SA to hold BNC Mid-Term Review

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe and South Africa will next week hold the mid-term review of the third session of the Bi-National Commission in Pretoria, South Africa.

This meeting is meant to review programmes between the two countries in the BNC framework.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava will lead the Zimbabwe delegation for the MRT that will be held on Wednesday next week.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Levit Mugejo said the MRT would also act as a preparatory meeting for the Fourth BNC that will be held later this year.

The third session of the BNC was held in Harare in 2019.