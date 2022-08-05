Sunshine Champions League on tomorrow

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE Harare Provincial Pool Association (HPPA) will host the Sunshine Champions League tournament at six different venues around Harare and Ruwa tomorrow.

The prestigious tournament will make a grand return tomorrow after a three-year hiatus due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The first round of the premier Harare pool tournament will see 24 teams battle it out for a place in the finals, which are set to run under knock-out tournament rules.

Four centres, namely BnB, Mega 1, Leisure Centre, Tsvairai, Nice Day and at Charehwa in Budiriro 2, will host the tournaments which will see the top two teams qualify.

Keith “Boss Kigo” Goto, the HPPA spokesperson, said they are looking forward to a competitive tournament as there are several seasoned players like Tirivanhu Fanati, Tendai Mubaiwa and upcoming players who have joined the league and they include Godknows Tsuro and Tinashe Matope.

Defending champions Pahukama, led by Witness Bushu, will be expected to continue from where they left off some two years ago when they won the League but will face competition from Leisure Centre whose players were doing well in recent tournaments. The group of death comprises of Pahukama, Leisure Centre, Club HM and Mega 1.

HPPA spokesperson, Goto, has predicted an exciting tournament.

“These are exciting times for pool as players are having game time. Recently, we had the Black Label National Finals, and now as the HPPA executive we are hosting the Sunshine Champions league.

“The tournament has been off the radar for the last three years due to a Covid-19 absence.

“This is the first Champions League tournament under the new HPPA executive, which was ushered into office last year. The new executive led by Terence Chitehwe has Amen Njanja, Rodwell Mashatise, Taurai Murape, Adam Chibwana and Prosper Munetsi,” said Goto.

Group A: Pahukama, Club MH, Mega 1, Leisure Centre.

Group B: Silverstream, Elusion, Blue Stars, Under One Room.

Group C: JST, Nica Day, Sanganai, Sharpshotters

Group D: Miami, Mega 2, Black Rhino, Legends.

Group E: Blazers, BnB Magaffer, Sharks, Tsvairai.

Group F: BnB Ruwa, Suncity, Players, Gladiators