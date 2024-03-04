Clean schools programme, Eversharp points learners towards clean ways

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Scores of people from Bindura gathered at Joino Shopping Centre to raise awareness on environmental hygiene amid a cholera outbreak following reports of 19 new suspected cholera cases in Mazowe, Centenary, Shamva, Mbire and Bindura.

Since October last year, the province has recorded 2 819 cases and 95 deaths.

The national clean-up was held under the theme, “Upscaling waste material recovery for a sustainable recycling value chain.”

Environmental Education and Publicist Mr Maxwell Mupotsa said the theme reiterates the need to increase sustainable value chains by reducing plastic water in all sectors of the economy.

“Reuse and recycling should start at the household level. We are witnessing an increase in recycling entrepreneurship in the province from scrap metal to all types of plastics,” said Mr Mupotsa.

He said the clean schools programme which started last year with ballpoint manufacturer Eversharp conscientising learners of their role in waste management and to live in a litter-free environment.

He added that the ban on thin plastic manufacturing and kaylite is still effective.