Chinhoyi joins Global Network of Learning Cities

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Municipality of Chinhoyi has recorded a first this year by being the only local authority to be accepted as a member of UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC)

In a notice, UNESCO said it had accepted sixty-four new members from thirty-five countries to join the GNLC in recognition of their outstanding efforts to make lifelong learning a reality.

The acceptance means Chinhoyi will co-lead the #IamALifelongLearner campaign being spearheaded by UNESCO.

In his acceptance speech during the virtual meeting this morning, Chinhoyi Mayor, Cllr Owen Charuza expressed gratitude to the UNESCO GNLC for admission, and promised to increase learning infrastructure in the town.

“Our excitement in joining the Global Network of Learning Cities is immeasurable. We will be able to network, learn and share ideas with other world members through various platforms and initiatives,” said Cllr Charuza.

The UNESCO GNLC supports its members through many practical ways by providing targeted capacity building, strategy development and provision of manifold possibilities of exchange with like-minded peers.

Municipality of Chinhoyi spokesperson, Mr Tichaona Mlauzi said the admission to the GNLC was a masterstroke for Mashonaland West’s administrative capital.

“This dovetails with one of our core values, A Learning Organisation, and we hope to ride on this membership to encourage learning to the community of Chinhoyi at large,” said Mlauzi.

The Municipality of Chinhoyi is partnering with Chinhoyi University of Technology in this endeavour.

The local authority also eyes City status by 2030.