Zim man jailed 4 years over cigarette deals in SA

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean man has been jailed for four years in South Africa after he was found in possession of a contraband of cigarettes worth R30 million at a Limpopo farm.

Moses Matembudze (27) was sentenced for possession of illicit cigarettes and contravening the Immigration Act by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

He was arrested by the specialised police, the Hawks in February last year.

Hawks spokesperson Lt Col Matimba Maluleke confirmed the development.

He said the accused was convicted and sentenced to four years of direct imprisonment for possession of illicit cigarettes.

Matembudze was further sentenced to 12 months of direct imprisonment for being in the country illegally.

The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“In February 2023, the Polokwane-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation members received a tip-off about illicit cigarettes that were kept on a farm in Musina,” said Lt Col Maluleke.

“The multidisciplinary sting operation led by the Hawks assisted by Limpopo South African Police Service, South African National Defence Force, and South African Revenue Services was conducted.

The team pounced on the accused and found him in possession of 48 master cases of Remington Gold valued at R480 000. The accused was arrested and the operation continued until other boxes of illicit cigarettes worth over R30 million were found hidden on another farm nearby and more suspects were arrested”. X @tupeyo