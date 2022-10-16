Central Committee results out

Central Committee results out

The Herald

Senior Reporter

ZANU PF has released names of Central Committee elect members who sailed through in the just ended elections.

Some party heavyweights who retained are Cdes Obert Mpofu, Mike Bimha, Christopher Mutsvangwa, Lovemore Matuke, Sydney Sekeramai, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Ednah Madzongwe, Mable Chinomona, Tsitsi Muzenda, Jorum Gumbo, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, Patrick Chinamasa among others.

Among the new entries, are Cdes Mthuli Ncube, former deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu bounced back, Yeukai Simbanegavi, Munyaradzi Kashambe, Jenfan Muswere and Mike Chimombe.

Announcing the results this afternoon, Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Bimha said the current Central Committee members will attend the pending congress and dissolved while new members will be confirmed.

“The elections were conducted smoothly with no reports of violence. We had hitches here and there in terms of logistics, but those were attended to timeously,” said Cde Bimha.

The new members will become fully fledged Central Committee members at the congress.

