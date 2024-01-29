CCC legislator Mahere resigns from Parly

Opposition CCC legislator for Mt Pleasant constituency, Fadzayi Mahere on Monday resigned from parliament in solidarity with party ex-leader Nelson Chamisa who quit last week.

Chamisa stepped down as party leader of the CCC last week, leaving the nation guessing about his next political move.

His resignation followed intense leadership squabbles in the party pitting him and CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu which led to the recall of many party legislators, and local council representatives.

This paved the way for by-elections, some of which have already been held, and others yet to.

Mahere said she had submitted her resignation to Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda today, formally quitting her legislative position.

She becomes the first CCC legislator to stand down in solidarity with Chamisa who, in quitting the party, alleged it had been “contaminated, bastardised and hijacked”.

Mahere also claimed the CCC had been compromised in the squabbles, and no longer respected its founding democratic principles and values.

In a letter she shared on her X account, she said her resignation was with immediate effect.

“I hereby tender written notice of my resignation from parliament with immediate effect in accordance with section 129 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” she wrote.

Only a few other CCC legislators, who were elected in last August’s general elections, have hinted they might also quit parliament in solidarity with Chamisa. – New Ziana