China trains over 6 000 Zimbabweans in HR development over last 20 years

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

China has trained at least 6 000 Zimbabweans in human resources development cooperation over the last 20 years, as relations between Harare and Beijing continue on an upward trend.

Speaking at a reception for China-Zimbabwe Human Resources Development Cooperation today, Ambassador Zhou said 490 of them were trained during last year’s programmes.

Such initiatives, he said, were part of China’s support towards Zimbabwe attaining Vision 2030.

“All the attendees including friends who are present here today are making great contributions to Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and its national development goals.

What is equally important is, through these training programs, the people-to-people exchanges between our two countries have been strengthened, the traditional friendship between us have been further consolidated,” he said.