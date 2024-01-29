  • Today Mon, 29 Jan 2024

Harare mayor trial stayed by High Court

Harare mayor trial stayed by High Court Jacob Mafume

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The trial for Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume on allegations of illegally parcelling out residential stands to his sister and secretary has been deferred to February 29, following indications that the High Court has issued an order staying proceedings pending review.

Mafume is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

Mafume is alleged to have unlawfully allocated residential stands to his sister and secretary under unclear circumstances.

The stands are believed to be in Westlea, Harare.

Several other council bosses have been arrested over the Westlea stands, while others were nabbed over the Kuwadzana stands scandal.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Thief assaulted, dies in a fowl run Crime & Courts

    Thief assaulted, dies in a fowl run

    Crime Reporter A suspected car batteries thief was over the weekend assaulted by a mob in Ruwa and later died in a fowl run at a house in the area. The suspect has been identified as Shadreck Maresa, who was caught stealing the batteries when the incident occurred. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey