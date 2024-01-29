Harare mayor trial stayed by High Court

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The trial for Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume on allegations of illegally parcelling out residential stands to his sister and secretary has been deferred to February 29, following indications that the High Court has issued an order staying proceedings pending review.

Mafume is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

Mafume is alleged to have unlawfully allocated residential stands to his sister and secretary under unclear circumstances.

The stands are believed to be in Westlea, Harare.

Several other council bosses have been arrested over the Westlea stands, while others were nabbed over the Kuwadzana stands scandal.